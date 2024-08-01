PSPCL holds special meeting in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A special meeting was organised in Ludhiana city by the Director Distribution of PSPCL Patiala on Thursday. The meeting was held in the conference hall of the Central Zone Ludhiana, attended by various industrial organisations and prominent citizens of the city.

The main objective of the meeting was to ensure smooth electricity supply and address people’s difficulties.

During the meeting, discussions were held with representatives of industrial and commercial organisations and several issues were resolved on the spot.

Instructions were also given to officials to resolve remaining problems. Directions were issued to upgrade the LD system and instructions were given to issue necessary equipment to various offices.

Afterwards, the Director Distribution inspected the Nodal Call Center 1912 and instructed for prompt resolution of public complaints.

Several high-ranking officials of PSPCL were present at the meeting, including the Chief Engineer, Deputy Chief Engineer, and Superintending Engineer.

Additionally, representatives from various industrial organisations were also present.