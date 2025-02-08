Triumph Against the Odds

Fifteen-year-old Waseem was strolling with his friends, Mohsin and Umar, on a pleasant summer evening in June 2013, feeling the cool fragrant breeze rustling through the towering chinar trees on their faces and listening to the melodious cacophony of the birds as they were returning to their nests.

All of them were from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district—Waseem from the picturesque village of Bragam and Mohsin and Umar from the nearby Nathipora village. They were Class 11 students at the Government Higher Secondary School, Dooru Shahabad.

The long evening walk was a ritual. During their strolls, they discussed endless topics. On that particular day, it was about career aspirations.

‘I want to become an IAS officer. They wield so much power,’ Mohsin exclaimed. ‘How do you know?’ Umar inquired, his curiosity piqued.

‘They become deputy commissioners of districts. People go to them with their problems, like drinking water, electricity, employment or harassment by police, and they solve it all,’ Mohsin explained, enthusiasm gleaming in his eyes.

‘But how does one become an IAS officer?’ Umar pressed further.

‘There’s a gruelling exam after graduation and only the top scorers get selected for IAS,’ Mohsin informed. However, Waseem remained unmoved.

‘Actual change on the ground isn’t brought by IAS officers, but by scientists and engineers. So, I aspire to become an engineer,’ he declared firmly. Umar and Mohsin chuckled at Waseem’s declaration, but Waseem stood firm in his resolve. However, destiny had a different plan for the immensely talented Waseem.

Sparking Waseem’s Passion for Science

Waseem came from a humble background. His father, Mohmad Yousuf Bhat, was a beekeeper in the agriculture production department of Jammu and Kashmir, while his mother Ruby Jaan was a homemaker. Waseem was the eldest child of Ruby and Yousuf, the other three being Arzoo, Alia and Arfat. His grandfather, Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, was a small farmer.

From the outset, Waseem was good in studies and demonstrated his intelligence when he secured third rank in the schools of Dooru Shahabad block in Class 10. Yousuf used to get disappointed if he didn’t secure one of the highest marks among the students in the area.

Waseem also loved singing. In his childhood days, he used to meticulously prepare patriotic songs and eagerly wait for the arrival of army patrols to present stirring melodies. He loved the handful of toffees and occasional modest cash prize he used to receive in return.

At Iqbal Memorial Institute, Waseem found inspiration in Gulzar, a passionate science teacher, whose innovative teaching methods sparked Waseem’s interest in science. Fuelled by his conviction to become an engineer, Waseem worked hard and scored a record highest marks among the students of Class 12 in the schools of Dooru Shahabad block. He also cracked JEE Mains and secured admission in BTech in the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

However, the elusive spot in the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) remained out of reach as he couldn’t clear JEE (Advanced), casting a shadow of disappointment over his aspirations. Regret gnawed at Waseem’s heart as he pondered his decision to forego coaching in Kota, a choice that now seemed like a missed opportunity.

On his father’s insistence, apart from mathematics, Waseem also studied biology in his higher secondary classes. He appeared for the NEET exam as well for admission in medical and dental colleges and scored a good rank.





The Path Unchosen

On his selection for admission in the NIT, Srinagar, Waseem’s father advised him to opt for civil engineering, emphasizing the abundance of vacancies for junior engineer (civil) in the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘As soon as you complete the course, you will get a stable government job,’ he told Waseem over dinner, a night before his counselling for selection of the engineering streams. Waseem wanted to become a computer engineer, but he couldn’t tell this to his father as he had recently turned down his advice to enrol in a BDS course based on the NEET exam ranking. Moreover, he was unaware of the difference between civil engineering and computer science. So, he decided to heed his father’s advice. Waseem loved the nurturing environment of NIT, nestled by the picturesque shores of the legendary Dal Lake. It boasted modern amenities, from a central library to a campus-wide Wi-Fi network. The institution had students from all corners of India, presenting a kaleidoscope of the country’s cultural diversity.

The first semester of BTech was a whirlwind of excitement. Waseem didn’t realize the difference between various engineering streams as all the students studied the same subjects. However, as the third semester dawned, he found the engineering drawings and other core civil engineering courses boring. Waseem wondered why engineering was being taught in such a boring way, filled with theory and formula cramming, without focussing on the applied aspects. ‘Why do we still need to make drawings manually when there are so many modern tools like computer-aided design (CAD) available?’ he wondered. A tempest of regret and uncertainty unfurled. The once-promising path now felt like a burden, a choice made in haste and without consideration for his true passion.

The C++ programming course in the third semester once again made Waseem realize his mistake. Waseem loved programming and got high scores in this paper. However, despite his best efforts, he failed to kindle his interest in civil engineering.

Reading Habit Lays a Sturdy Foundation

In the heart of adversity, a seed of resilience took root within Waseem’s soul. As his interest in engineering waned, he developed a passion for reading. With a plethora of books borrowed from NIT’s library and a public library, Waseem and his friend Faizan embarked on a journey of literary exploration. Their long daily evening walks from NIT to Kashmir University became a forum for spirited discussions on a myriad of topics, including anthropology, human evolution and current affairs.

In July 2016, major disruptions erupted in Kashmir, forcing the closure of educational institutions for almost six months. The internet and telephone services were disrupted as well. Confined to his home, Waseem turned adversity into an opportunity, persisting in his quest for knowledge by regularly reading books borrowed from a local library and on the Kindle. He also read The Hindu newspaper daily, even though it arrived a day late in his remote village.

Classes finally resumed in the bitter cold of January 2017. As their hostel lacked heating, Waseem and Faizan sought refuge in the warmth of the centrally heated library, immersing themselves in books and periodicals for hours. Waseem also read about the Civil Services Exam (CSE) and the roles of officers of different services. The diversity of assignments for IAS officers and the positive changes many had brought to people’s lives kindled his interest. Over time, he began dreaming of becoming an IAS officer. In his fifth semester in college, Waseem shared his dream of becoming an IAS officer with his hostel roommates— Faizan, Basit and Sajjad. It elicited sceptical comments.

‘It’s a pipe dream. People from St Stephen’s and LSR college in Delhi get selected for IAS because they have the right environment. No one from NIT Srinagar becomes an IAS officer,’ they asserted. But Waseem remained resolute, undeterred by their dismissal of his dreams. When your determination is strong and your focus unwavering, scaling Mount UPSC is possible no matter where you start from.

Clear View of Mount UPSC from Srinagar

The visit of two popular Kashmiri IAS officers, Athar Amir and Shah Faesal, to his alma mater during the fifth and sixth semesters of his course further inspired Waseem’s vision of conquering Mount UPSC. Shah Faesal, the trailblazer who became the first Kashmiri to top the CSE in 2010, had become an inspiration and a role model for Kashmir’s youth. Hailing from a remote village, Faesal’s journey was marked by tragedy when his father fell victim to militant violence. Yet, fuelled by unwavering perseverance, he overcame adversities, culminating in his triumph in the prestigious CSE after completing an MBBS degree.

The allure of Faesal’s TEDx Talk in NIT on 15 April 2018 drew a huge crowd. Waseem was highly disappointed as he couldn’t secure an entry pass. However, one of Waseem’s friends, who knew his passion for IAS and his eagerness to hear Faesal, happily parted with his pass for the inspirational address. Athar Amir, another Kashmiri boy, had clinched the second rank in CSE-2015. He also hailed from a modest village in Anantnag district. He had secured an engineering degree from IIT Mandi before conquering Mount UPSC. He visited NIT Srinagar on 14 August 2018 and shared invaluable insights into the intricacies of the CSE, which added fuel to the fire of becoming an IAS officer that was burning in Waseem’s soul. Clarity of vision led Waseem to eschew distractions, including lucrative job placements and free coaching for the GATE exam in his final semester. Instead, he utilized this time for extensive research, gathering invaluable information about the CSE exam and devising a strategic plan to crack it.

A Life-Changing Conversation

In June 2019, Waseem completed his BTech and returned home, leaving his parents pondering his next steps, unaware of the turmoil brewing within him. Conscious of his parents’ precarious financial condition and the educational needs of his three younger siblings, Waseem had decided to prepare for CSE from home. His secret desire to travel to Delhi for CSE coaching remained unspoken.

However, on the fateful evening of 19 July 2019, as the family gathered around the dinner table, Waseem’s phone rang. It was his close friend Faesal. His animated voice carried across the room. ‘Where are you, bhai?’ Waseem inquired eagerly. ‘I am in Delhi. I enrolled for IAS coaching yesterday. Classes will start from next week,’ Faesal said, his voice carrying the excitement to Waseem’s parents, who happened to overhear. ‘If you want to join, please do it immediately and reach Delhi by 24 July. The classes will begin from the next day,’ Faesal continued. His words ignited a spark of longing in Waseem’s heart.

However, disappointment washed over Waseem the very next moment as he responded softly, ‘Bhai, I can’t come. I will prepare from home.’ He disconnected the call and quietly resumed his dinner. ‘Waseem, you should go to Delhi and join the coaching,’ his dad’s voice interrupted, pulling Waseem from the depths of his thoughts. Yousuf had seen deputy commissioners in his district, who were IAS officers, and was aware of the power and authority they wielded. ‘Dad, the coaching fee is substantial and there will be a lot of expenses for room rent, food and other necessities. You have done enough for me and now you must take care of Alia, Arzoo and Arfat,’ Waseem replied, concerned about lacing his tone.

‘You don’t worry about money. I will arrange it somehow. Come back as an IAS officer,’ his dad reassured him, with a flicker of hope in his eyes. Ruby Jaan also supported her husband.

True to his word, Yousuf arranged the coaching fee and living expenses on 23 July 2019. The following day, with a heart filled with gratitude and hope, Waseem embarked on his journey to Delhi. His eyes gleamed with the promise of a brighter tomorrow. His friend Mohsin, an aspiring civil servant himself, accompanied Waseem to the airport. As he bid farewell at Srinagar airport, a whirlwind of emotions swirled within Waseem. ‘Sometimes, the greatest dreams take flight when least expected, propelling us towards the heights of our aspirations,’ he said to Mohsin philosophically.

(Excerpted with permission from Sajjan Yadav's Scaling Mount UPSC; published by Penguin Random House)