Soulful stroll through the ‘green’ heritage

‘Gardens of Delhi’ by the sister duo, Swapna Liddle and Madhulika Liddle, is an exemplary documentation study of the green landscaped spaces of Delhi. Published by Niyogi Books, the book beckons the readers to embark on a journey through the verdant enclaves of the historic city. Combined with Swapna’s extensive experience of chronicling the historical narratives of Delhi and Madhulika’s exceptional skill of hooking the reader through her prose writing, the Liddle sisters unfurl a botanical odyssey that meanders through the corridors of time, from the opulent gardens of Mughal emperors to the manicured lawns of British colonialists—including “historic palace gardens to those that lay on the high road, some laid out by patrons, others as outcomes of commemoration or even litigation” (Liddle & Liddle 2024, p. 23). Like skilled gardeners tending to an unruly landscape, the authors cultivate a narrative rich in botanical wonder.

The text is adorned by the captivating visuals of the green marvels of India’s capital city captured through the lens of renowned photographer Prabhas Roy. The images manage to capture not just the natural elements of the gardens or the built spaces surrounding them, but often give a glimpse into the human interaction and use of the gardens as we come across photos of nature’s bounty being utilised by netizens as spaces for meetings, interactions, saunters and siestas.

The chapterisation of the book is chronologically structured; however, it is not based on the commissioning date of the built structure(s) around it but their occurrence and intent as a garden, which serves as a very clever detail, in turn subconsciously hinting at the reader to look beyond built heritage and pulls in focus towards the botanical and natural heritage of the city. To illustrate, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, containing structures from as early as the 13th century finds a mention in much later chapters as it was consolidated into a park in the contemporary era. Each chapter unfolds like a fragrant blossom, offering tantalising glimpses into the historical, cultural, and ecological significance of these gardens.

Amidst the lush descriptions and captivating anecdotes, the book occasionally falls short in critically examining the subject matter and placing it in context of what has been occurring beyond the boundaries of the garden. While the book admirably celebrates the aesthetic and historical aspects of these gardens through its meticulous descriptions and charming imagery, it often shies away from probing deeper into their socio-political contexts or addressing contemporary challenges faced by the urban green spaces. As a result, readers may find themselves craving a more nuanced exploration of the complex interplay between nature, society, and power in Delhi's garden landscapes.

The botanical and spatial history of Delhi has historically been overlooked by most history writers who tended to steer importance towards the built; this book therefore fills a gap in research literature on the city of Delhi. The clear and accessible language of the book feels like a warm invite for the readers to wander through the shaded groves and sun-dappled glades that dot the cityscape.

In conclusion, the Liddle duo offer an enchanting ode to the beauty of Delhi's green spaces, enticing the readers to lose themselves amidst the tangled vines and fragrant blossoms of its gardens. "Gardens of Delhi" is therefore a valuable and accessible addition to the literature on urban green spaces in India. Its lush imagery and rich historical anecdotes are sure to attract both nature enthusiasts and history buffs alike.