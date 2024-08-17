Sacred abode of power

Young writer Anish Das has written about an intriguing and interesting subject. What’s most riveting is that Anish has written the description of Ekanna Peetha in the form of poetry, which has not been explored before. As one goes through this book, it becomes more and more evident that this young author has written in such lucid language on a difficult topic. Anish says in the preface, “In addition to the poetic form of the Ekanna Peetha, there is a collection of fragmentary poems, various chosen facts and brief descriptions of the Sati Peethas of West Bengal”. An avid reader has no option but to read this book. It begins with the story of Dakshayagna. Then comes Mahadev and Sati’s marriage, Mahadev’s Pralaya Nritta, Ekanna Sati Peetha in poetic form, and summary of Sati Peethas of West Bengal. The book is an instant read of 72 pages. Interested readers should catch up and go through it.

The rhythmical essence of Sati Peethas must be understood. The reader will realise the real power of it. Anish previously wrote in various newspapers and received awards. ‘Shaktimôy Shaktipīth’, featured in 2023 Book Fair, is his first published book.

