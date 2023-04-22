Reimaging the world with words

The anthology of Sanskrit translation of English poems of the renowned poet Bishnupada Sethi is a unique and fascinating read. The book with titles “Mama Shabdavishwam” in Sanskrit and “My World of Words” in English features a diverse range of poems that vary in style, tone, and subject matter, making it a rich and engaging collection.



One of the most striking features of this anthology is the fact that the poems appear side by side in both English and Sanskrit. This makes it easy for readers to appreciate both the original language and the translated version, and to compare and contrast the two. Moreover, the use of Sanskrit as the translation language adds an interesting dimension to the collection, given that Sanskrit is a classic language but is no longer spoken in daily life. Despite this, Sanskrit is often referred to as the language of the gods in India, and it is considered a sacred language in Indian culture. Sanskrit serves as the main language of a lot of ancient poetry, drama, and religious texts. Its prominent role in literary tradition makes it an incredibly important language for many scholars to understand. It is a complex language that has hundreds of words for single meanings or objects.

One of the standout poems in the collection is ‘Time is Short’ (p90), which explores the theme of forgiveness and moving on from past hurts. The poem is simple yet powerful, and the Sanskrit translation ‘Kalah Swalpah’ (P92), captures the essence of the original beautifully. The lines, “I will erase/ all the traces of sad memories/ I will forget/ all the unsavoury words/ spoken

about me” (p90) are particularly impactful, as they speak to the universal desire to let go of pain and hurt and move towards a more positive future.

Another notable poem in the anthology is ‘My World of Words’ (p196), which is also the title of the collection. This poem, ‘Madiyam Shabdajagat’ (p197) celebrates the power of language and the importance of words in shaping our memories and experiences. The introduction to the anthology, written by the translator, also points to the power of words thus, “The poet is in fact a worshipper of this eternal, indivisible and all-pervasive entity, that is called shabda which turns into meaning and the entire Universe runs by its force.” The Sanskrit translation of the poem is evocative and lyrical, and it captures the nuances and subtleties of the original. Lines such as, “I must have those words / to compose my memory / to describe / all my feelings / my taste and existence” (p196) are replete with meaning, as they highlight the role that language plays in shaping our perceptions of the world around us.

Finally, ‘Someone Crying’ (p79) (Kaschit Roditi) (p80) is a haunting poem that explores themes of loss and grief. The poem is both melancholy and beautiful, and the Sanskrit translation captures the sense of longing and sadness that pervades the original. The lines, “The sky has lost its beloved/ and it cries/ It will fill up/ all the ditches on earth./ All the rivers will be on spate/ which will bring flood on the plains.” (p79) are particularly moving, as they speak to the idea that loss and grief can have a ripple effect that touches everything around us. The lines are also delightful and full of hope as they recreate nature’s beauty with promises for abundance and prosperity.

“My World of Words”, the anthology of English poems translated into Sanskrit is a remarkable and thought-provoking read. The use of Sanskrit as the translation language adds an extra layer of interest and complexity to the collection, and the side-by-side presentation of the poems in both English

and Sanskrit makes it easy for readers to appreciate the beauty and power of both languages. Truly Sanskrit, the language of gods breathes new life into the thoughtful poems originally written in English, that nicely capture the poet’s expectations, frustrations, dreams and uncertainties. The three poems highlighted in this review are just a small sample of the gems that can be found in this anthology, and I highly recommend it to anyone interested in exploring the intersection between language, poetry, and culture.

Views expressed are personal