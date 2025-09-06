Reclaiming Punjab’s Forgotten Legacy

In an era of growing homogenised histories, the book ‘Of Pegs, Palaces and the People’ by Harshit Narang arrives as a timely and necessary act of reclamation. This collection peels back the layers of Punjab’s past —of royalty and power, of rebellion, folklore, and forgotten heroes.

Blending research with the intimacy of oral storytelling, Narang brings to life characters and events both celebrated and obscured, like the rebellious folk hero Dulha Bhatti, the enigmatic Maharani Prem Kaur of Kapurthala, and the famous Patiala Peg. The book’s structure — each chapter a self-contained story — allows for rich thematic diversity. From the lost treasures of Lahore to the now-defunct Patiala State Monorail, ‘Of Pegs, Palaces and the People’ offers readers a curated journey through time. Particularly striking is the way Narang captures the emotional and cultural textures surrounding them. You don’t just read about the Sheesh Mahal; you walk through it.

These are stories that haven’t been diluted by overexposure — stories you likely haven’t heard before, and that makes their discovery all the more delightful. The writing itself is crisp, vivid, and deeply rooted in the soil of Punjab. History here isn’t presented in dry textbook fashion; it breathes, whispers, and sometimes touches one deep.

That said, the book isn’t without its imperfections. Some transitions between chapters feel abrupt, occasionally leaving readers adrift in chronology. A timeline or brief contextual preface could have helped bridge these narrative leaps. Likewise, a glossary for regional and historical terms might have eased the journey for non-Punjabi readers.





Still, these are minor quibbles in an otherwise immersive and meaningful read. Narang’s effort is a way of reclaiming stories that shaped not just a region, but its people’s sense of pride.

This is a book for many kinds of readers:

History buffs and lovers of folklore.

Civil service aspirants seeking rich cultural case studies.

Punjabi readers — especially from the diaspora — hoping to reconnect with their roots.

Verdict

Harshit Narang’s ‘Of Pegs, Palaces and the People’ is a time capsule wrapped in nostalgia, historical nuance, and narrative grace. The kind you gift to your parents or pass down to your kids.

The writer is a bureaucrat and author