This is a scholarly read depicting a journey into the heart of Assam's cultural tapestry, where the empowerment of Rabha women unfolds through education, awareness, and sustainable development. North-Eastern Literature and Culture is a research-based book Edited by Dr Barnali Sikder and Dr Romeo R.Lokobok in collaboration with Janata College, Kokrajhar, Assam. Published by Dr Sutapa Dey of International Dey's Publication Kolkata, West Bengal. The topic of the book is "Empowerment of Rabha Women" of Assam from Rabha Society. The objective of this book is to highlight the routine academic, vocational, cultural and socio-economic activities of the underprivileged Rabha women community in the rural belt. The core area of consideration of this manuscript is to empower rural Women by giving them adequate academic knowledge, developing proper infrastructure for training, and giving them financial support and other assistance. This book will enable poor and under privileged rural women's communities towards sustainable development, and help them to educate, to be aware and to gain sufficient knowledge in all respects for a better future with prosperity.