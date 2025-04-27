Legacy of a Gentle Giant

In ‘The Great Conciliator: Lal Bahadur Shastri and the Transformation of India’, author Sanjeev Chopra thoughtfully explores the enduring legacy of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second prime minister. Often overshadowed by the towering figures of Jawaharlal Nehru and his successor, Indira Gandhi, Shastri’s impactful leadership during his brief 18-month tenure has largely been overlooked. Chopra eloquently presents Shastri as a principled and pragmatic statesman whose contributions quietly but profoundly shaped the course of modern India.

The book offers an in-depth analysis of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life, tracing his journey from his early years and education to his active involvement in the freedom struggle. It offers a nuanced analysis of his leadership in independent India, shedding light on his distinct work ethic and his pivotal contributions to the nation’s economy, agriculture, foreign policy, and institutional development. The book also delves into the critical crises and challenges Shastri navigated with his foresight that shaped India’s future trajectory.

Sanjeev Chopra, a historian and former administrative officer, draws upon his extensive experience, including his tenure as the Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. Through meticulous research based on government records, parliamentary debates, personal letters, and historical documents, the book uncovers the multifaceted aspects of Shastri’s life. Employing a hybrid methodology that blends political biography, policy analysis, and intellectual history, the book strikes a balance between academic rigor and engaging storytelling.

Spanning 371 pages and organised into 35 concise chapters, the book provides a systematic account of Shastri’s biography. The initial chapters sensitively depict his birth and childhood in Mughalsarai and the Railway Colony, followed by his formative education at Harishchandra High School in Banaras and his higher studies at Kashi Vidyapeeth.

A turning point in his life occurred during his association with Lala Lajpat Rai and the ‘Servants of the People Society’ in Lahore, where he worked diligently on issues such as women’s empowerment, education, and public health. The next chapter highlights his rise in the political sphere—from his election as the youngest district secretary of the Congress Party in Allahabad to his impactful participation in the Allahabad Municipal Committee and his services as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the subsequent chapters, the author devotes significant attention to the moral and ideological influence of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly through the Satyagraha movement, which deeply shaped not just Shastri’s leadership style but also his character and commitment to national service.

The book then highlights Shastri’s integrity, humility, and ability to foster consensus even among ideologically divergent figures like Nehru and Tandon. Chopra emphasises his tenure as Railway Minister, particularly discussing the reforms he made for safety and operational efficiency. His principled resignation following a train accident in 1956 stands in stark contrast to the current political landscape.

The book provides a nuanced analysis of Shastri’s premiership set against the backdrop of economic instability, food crisis, and geo-political tension. The author explores how Shastri upheld democratic values in the face of rising separatist sentiments in Punjab, the Northeast and South India. His iconic slogan, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” continues to echo in India’s socio-political consciousness.

One of the book’s most memorable chapters includes an anecdote about Ayub Khan. During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, when Ayub Khan proclaimed his intention to walk to Delhi, Shastri graciously responded that he need not go to such lengths, as India would be happy to go to Lahore and welcome him. Similarly, when a journalist asked Shastri ji how he would communicate with Ayub Khan, given Ayub’s height, he humorously replied, “I will talk with my head raised, and he will talk with his head bowed.”

The author also provides a balanced account of Shastri’s foreign policy, including his first official visit to Nepal as Prime Minister and the intricate negotiations surrounding the Tashkent Agreement.

In later chapters, the book sheds light on Shastri’s lesser-known contribution in ushering in the green revolution and laying the groundwork for the white revolution through the establishment of the National Dairy Development Board. By citing the Ministry of Agriculture’s reports and Shastri’s conversations with MS Swaminathan, the author effectively challenges the misconception that the Green Revolution was solely the legacy of Indira Gandhi.

The final chapter approaches the controversial topic of Shastri’s sudden death with restraint and sensitivity, relying on available facts and sources without veering into speculation, allowing readers to form their own conclusions.

While the book offers a deep analytical perspective, the author does not delve into Shastri’s internal struggles within the Congress party or engage with broader debates on women’s rights, both of which could have provided further insight. Additionally, a more critical appraisal of the long-term impact of Shastri’s policies would also have added depth. Nonetheless, The Great Conciliator stands as a remarkable and timely reassessment of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s legacy.

The writer is an independent researcher and an alumnus of the University of Delhi.

Views expressed are personal