Food for inquisitive minds

Ask any child — do you like school? Answers will range from yes to no. Yes, they like their peer group, the lunchtime, the field visits, the fun, and games. No, they do not like the monologues by the teachers, the stressful tests and exams, the tense parent-teacher’s meetings, the dragging homework, and the prison-like feeling of being trapped.

It is interesting that every generation faces the same emotions. With the release of the futuristic National Education Policy 2020, all eyes are on the school education sector. Education now must evolve beyond the traditional role of imparting knowledge to students. It has the broader objective of equipping students with the skills and tools necessary to navigate an increasingly complex, turbulent, and uncertain world. And in order to succeed in this new educational landscape, it is crucial to foster the skills, values and dispositions of critical thinking, curiosity, creativity, compassion, and bravery in students.

The book titled ‘The Power of Curiosity’ by Anita Karwal, Rajnish Kumar, and Rashi Sharma, a Harper Collins India publication, is a delightful fiction that tickles the funny bone, touches the hearts, and brings out the scope for change and classroom-based strategies for transformation in the school education sector through exceptional storytelling. Curiosity, as highlighted in the book, is a fundamental trait that opens minds and drives a thirst for knowledge. By cultivating curiosity in students, education goes beyond the mere transmission of facts, and encourages a deep sense of wonder, exploration, and inquiry.

Curiosity is the foundation for a child to engage with learning; by the mere act of students asking thought-provoking questions and receiving responses, it fuels intellectual growth, and ignites a lifelong love for learning.

The book emphasises the importance of creating learning environments that foster these qualities, for nurturing well-rounded individuals who are not only knowledgeable but also empathetic, adaptable, and courageous.

It focuses on a holistic approach to education that aims to equip students with the skills and mindset necessary to shape a better future, drive positive social change, and thrive in an ever-evolving world.

The Foreword for the book is written by Andreas Schleicher, a well-known name in the world of education. He writes – “Rather than talking us through how to tinker with existing education systems to seek marginal improvements, it helps us reimagine education afresh, through the lens of imaginary students who are leaders for a better future, teachers who are learners and creative designers of innovative learning environments, and communities that do not conserve but transform learning opportunities.”

‘The Power of Curiosity’ presents an unconventional approach to classroom transactions through the multifaceted roles and accounts of hypothetical students, teachers, and communities. The authors — Anita Karwal, Rajnish Kumar, and Rashi Sharma — present an engaging narrative centered around the two protagonists — Cuebee and Frontal. Cuebee is a six-year-old girl child, a curious protagonist representing the innate inquisitiveness found in all children, while Frontal is a personified classroom that acts as the delightful narrator. The authors’ storytelling approach is indeed exceptional; using Frontal as the narrative voice, adds an interesting layer to the book.

With hilarious references to the differences between the ‘mortal’ and the ‘mortar’ world, Frontal acts as a bridge between the reader and the story, guiding us through the journey of teaching and learning in an unusual yet joyful manner. This narrative device brings a unique perspective to the exploration of alternative learning methods and keeps the readers engaged throughout.

The book explores the notion that traditional educational methods, based on textbooks, timetables, routine tests, and a rigid curriculum, might limit a child’s potential to learn. Through Cuebee’s character, the authors emphasise the importance of embracing curiosity and encourage readers to think beyond the confines of conventional education.

This approach encourages readers to consider if non-traditional elements, like cars or hands-on research, can be integrated into the learning process. The book makes a strong point that humans do not learn in a linear fashion — learning is frequently random, sometimes dispersed, and occasionally structured. Curiosity is a non-negotiable tool for learning at any age, and learning is a gift that lasts a lifetime.

One of the book’s strengths lies in its ability to capture the essence of childhood curiosity and the boundless desire for knowledge that children possess. Cuebee serves as a relatable character, resonating with readers who can recall their own or their children’s insatiable thirst for knowledge during their formative years. By highlighting Cuebee’s experiences, the authors effectively demonstrate the transformative power of curiosity in a child’s education.

The way characters have been explained in the book, it reflects the struggles of mothers in grooming their children and the real-time challenges that are faced to make their kids learn the basics. Anita Karwal, a dynamic IAS officer and former School Education Secretary, is most senior in both ways — in raising children as well as serving the society while handling key responsibilities after joining the Indian Administrative Services in 1988.

For the budding author Rashi Sharma, it was like sailing against the tide while putting the characters of the book on paper. While writing the book, Sharma — a 2003 batch Indian Postal Service (IPoS) officer — had worked in the Department of School Education and Literacy for almost seven years and was involved in the formulation of the National Education Policy 2020 and its implementation thereafter. The author was also involved in the NIPUN Bharat Mission, which focuses on foundational learning and the revamping of Samagra Shiksha — a centrally sponsored scheme for school education.

The third writer Rajnish Kumar is a mechanical engineer by profession, and is from Indian Railway Services. Kumar had worked with the Education Ministry in framing of the National Curriculum Framework, based on the National Education Policy 2020.

While turning the pages of ‘The Power of Curiosity’, the readers may get curious to know about the backend support system of these dynamic officers-turned-authors who balanced between their works and writing a book of over 300 pages. In answer to that, it was their families and friends who came forward to support their book writing work by sparing their time.

In the opinion of authors, this book has the power to change how students learn in classrooms, rekindle the spirit of learning, and equip students to become lifelong learners by promoting a curiosity-driven approach.

According to Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder and chairman of Infosys, the book is an exceptional storytelling laced with humour. “It’s a must-read all. You just might find the child inside you,” described Nilekani, who is founding chairman of Aadhar.

While commenting about the book, K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman and NEP 2020 drafting committee chairman, has said, “A very unusual approach from the unconventional thinking of a few extraordinary minds coming together.”

