Echoes of Assam’s Forgotten Past

Assam occupies a position of immense strategic and geopolitical importance for India, serving not only as a vital state in its own right but also as the principal gateway to the northeastern region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya. Given this significance, citizens of India must possess a nuanced understanding of Assam’s historical, social, and political trajectory. In her debut work, Colour My Grave Purple, former administrator Shehnab Sahin offers an insightful and carefully curated exploration of this complex past. This book is a unique collection of 10 historical stories that narrate Assam's remarkable journey from 1850 to 2000, presenting the state's people and everyday life through Assamese culture in a fresh and balanced perspective. The book's strength lies in its interweaving of Assam's colonial past, wartime encounters, and personal traumas into broader themes of resistance and belonging. This book explores Assam's history before and after major events in the country. What impact did these events have on Assam? What was the Assamese people's response? It elegantly describes events such as India's first freedom struggle, the revolt of 1857, India's independence in 1947, the people of Assam's contribution to the 1962 Indo-China war, and the subsequent impact of these events on the people here, etc.

The author blends social issues from her own experience with historical fiction, creating a sensibility in her stories that keeps readers engaged. For instance, when writing about peasant movements, she linked them to homosexuality, as the homosexual community constantly rebelled for their rights, as did the peasants. Similarly, Ursula Graham Bower, a British anthropologist who visited Assam at that time, is imagined from the perspective of the Naga communities she studied.

Shehnab's opening story, "Two Leaves and a Bud" (1855), brings readers to the formative years of the region’s tea plantations, when land appropriation and labour exploitation were at their peak, told through the perspective of a British plantation manager. The story offers an unflinching look at the human cost behind the rise of Assam’s tea economy. In her subsequent story, "Bellows of a Wilted Poppy" (1860), the author explores the ongoing conflict between indigenous healing methods and colonial medicine. Through the character of Rebo, a traditional doctor who experiments with opium, the story emphasises how imperial systems of knowledge sought to dominate and erase Assamese indigenous knowledge. The story underscores the epistemological violence embedded within colonial rule.

In "Freedom in My Blood" (1920), Shehnab shifts focus to highlighting the limits of political freedom within entrenched social structures, and she writes about how a young woman's involvement in the nationalist movement sparks political awakening for women but fails to translate it into personal liberation. The subsequent stories delve into the decades after independence, mapping change and continuity in equal measure.

These stories, bound together by geography and emotional resonance, flow steadily across time, echoing the rhythm of the Brahmaputra. Rather than presenting a straightforward story of Assam's progress, this book rejects the tendency to portray the Northeast as a problematic or peripheral region. Instead, it foregrounds local voices, internal conflicts, and the subtle, often overlooked consequences of power that seldom find space in mainstream historical accounts.

Set at different times, Shehnab's characters, Chinese tea workers, soldiers, missionaries, lovers, and colonial administrators, are written with a keen attention to symbolism and social context. Her careful craft deepens each narrative, transforming them into layered explorations of identity, memory, and belonging that resonate powerfully with readers. Furthermore, a notable feature of her work is the deliberate use of untranslated Assamese words. This choice subtly underscores the constraints of colonial language and authority, while enriching the texture and authenticity of her prose.

Through this book, Shehnab seeks to reclaim and revive the experiences of the Assamese rebellion and reaffirm the region’s distinct identity within the nation’s literary imagination.