A tale of passion and perseverance!

View Finder, The Journey of A Photojournalist by seasoned photographer Jagdish Yadav offers a captivating insight into the world of photojournalism. This insightful work takes readers through the powerful and visually captivating journey of Yadav's career, blending his experiences, expertise, and the raw realities he captured through his lens.

Jagdish Yadav, an ace photojournalist with decades of experience in the field, has compiled a collection of photographs that tell compelling stories from different corners of India and beyond. It also contains various stories, detailing his experiences while on different assignments with his journalist colleagues.

The book, published by Manak Publications, showcases Yadav's mastery of the art, his dedication to uncovering the truth, and the moments that shaped his career. It serves as both a visual spectacle and a narrative journey, offering readers an insider's perspective into the challenges, triumphs, and adventures of a photojournalist.

The collaboration with IIP Academy, a premier institution in photography education in Noida, reflects a shared commitment to promoting the art and craft of photography. Together, they have ensured that View Finder, The Journey of A Photojournalist is not only a tribute to Yadav's legacy but also a source of inspiration for aspiring photographers and photojournalists.

Jagdish Yadav shared his thoughts on the launch: “This book is a reflection of my passion for capturing stories that transcend words. Each image has a story behind it—a story of patience, persistence, and sometimes peril. I am grateful to Manak Publications and IIP Academy for believing in my work and helping me bring this project to life.”

The book is available at leading bookstores across India and online platforms. A book launch event took place at Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club, New Delhi, on October 8, 2024. There was a live discussion on his journey and experiences as a photojournalist on the occasion.

The writer is a student at The British School, New Delhi. Views experienced are personal