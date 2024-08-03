A heartfelt tribute to resilience

Indian mystic Osho said, “The greatest mystery in life is not life itself, but death. Death is the culmination of life, the ultimate blossoming of life. In death, the whole life is summed up; in death, you arrive”. Truly, nothing engages the human mind more in unraveling its secrets than death, not even life with its myriad complexities. No wonder a sensitive mind like that of the author of ‘The Collector’s Mother’ is in turmoil trying to make sense of the sudden passing of his mother—someone who meant everything to him, embodying his very essence of existence and progress in life.

Her death shatters the doting son’s heart, but from the whirlpool comes the realization that “while some may leave us in the middle of the journey, others will stay with us until the end. The process of joining and leaving us continues throughout”. The book beautifully explores this journey of loss and understanding, offering a profound reflection on the nature of life and death.

‘The Collector’s Mother’ is a poignant narrative that delves deep into the complexities of grief and the human condition. The author’s sensitive portrayal of his mother’s impact on his life and the subsequent void her absence creates is both heart-wrenching and enlightening.

Like his mother, life has taught him how to face challenges with grit and gumption. It is as if the vicissitudes of life have conspired with even the history and geography of where he grew up. The author’s village is situated near the Bay of Bengal in the Balasore district of Odisha, where the legacies of different occupiers and rulers—Muslim, Maratha, and British—have intersected over time. The influences of all these rulers could be felt by the inhabitants even late in the 1970s, reflecting how time stood still there when the world moved ahead elsewhere. The coastal canal built by Victorian British engineers segregated the villagers from the world beyond. A motorable road was not built until the 1980s, and many villagers had not seen a train, although the nearest railhead, built a century ago, was situated 20 kilometers away. The cornered location of the village isolated it from the winds of change even three decades after Indian independence, creating a perfect setting for various forms of social ills and injustices to the poor and the downtrodden. Practices of casteism and untouchability prevailed in the most virulent form, and land grabbing by the upper and dominant people from the poor and underprivileged became the norm. Ultimately, these two ills wrought havoc in the author’s family. It shaped their destiny, laid out their future, but it also built their steely resolve.

As a sensitive and bright child trapped in this harsh environment, the author vividly feels each pain in his heart and recounts them poignantly throughout the various chapters. A land grabbing attempt by his father’s guru leads to lifelong suffering, complete with unending visits to courts located 80 km away, attempts on their lives, and living under the mortal fear of death. The author graphically narrates the story of how his family was constantly in the crosshairs, subjected to clay bullets pelted by one of their enemies. The author’s body still bears the marks of injuries caused by these bullets, so one can imagine how deep these marks would be in his heart. Facing protracted uncertainty, fear of death, and unending court summons, the family perseveres until a court decree finally ends their ordeal after three decades. Amid this turmoil, the bright child begins his education.

The unending property dispute is exacerbated by the existing caste system and practice of untouchability, which abuse them in various forms. These inhuman practices may have been silently tolerated by his parents in the name of tradition, but for a young, intelligent boy undergoing education in an independent nation and aware of its constitutional guarantees of equality and social justice, these practices would have been incomprehensible. The little child may not have had the courage to protest staunchly, but some incidents remain etched in his mind forever. One such poignant incident is when his upper caste friend visited his home for lesson tips and was seen sharing a meal with him. The discovery led to a brouhaha, and the visitor child was asked by the villagers to go through rites of purification.

The book is replete with many such incidents and heart-rending narratives of injustice and whimsical acts by the dominant castes and elites, exposing the underbelly of their community. In such a situation, the only tool left with the author seemed to be the career of an administrator, which was inculcated in his impressive mind by his mother. This was the victim’s revenge and also a way to give back to a society what it had withheld from him.

Within the child’s unwavering determination and calm demeanor lies the influence of his mother—herself a tragic victim of both psychological and physical hardships, and caste prejudices. Ultimately, the son, endowed with capability, fulfills his mother’s wish by attaining a position that can address society’s challenges. Thus, passing the IAS examination isn’t merely a career milestone for the author; it represents the heartfelt fulfillment of a cherished aspiration.

‘The Collector’s Mother’ pays homage to mothers who serve as beacons of determination and catalysts for those aspiring to create significant change. These remarkable women not only ignite passion within themselves but also keep the flames burning in others.

The author adopts a straightforward, anecdotal style, weaving heart-wrenching episodes from his own experiences and those of his family during challenging times. For instance, consider when the author’s entire family travelled to the district headquarters town upon receiving summons related to the ongoing land dispute case. After enduring an entire day in the unwelcoming court premises, only to learn they needed to return yet another day, they opted to walk miles together to save on bus fare. Only when their legs grew weary, they would flag down a bus and head back home.

This book is bound to touch many hearts and provoke deep reflections on the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring impact of injustice.

Views expressed are personal