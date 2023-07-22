A guide to quick delicacies

The debate about whether a vegetarian or non-vegetarian diet is healthier for us is age-old. There is no straight answer to this question because there is no one correct way of eating. Everyone needs to find their own balance and stick to it. I believe that including some seafood in one’s diet (being a pescatarian) is a good way to find the right balance of nutrition and ensure a good protein intake.

THE BENEFITS OF FISH

There are immense benefits to eating fish. I’ve listed some of them below.

* Besides getting good quality protein, it is now getting clear that being a pescatarian can help plump up the skin, smooth away wrinkles and reduce signs of ageing.

* Fish also provide the necessary essential fatty acids and other nutrients to keep our brain buzzing, boost our IQ (intelligence quotient) level and eyesight and even keep our memory sharp.

* Eating fish can reduce the risk of heart disease and help keep us calm.

* It can help reduce inflammation and joint pain too.

CHANGE HOW YOU COOK FISH

Here are a few delicious fish recipes that are also easy to cook.

Tuna Sandwich

Add 100 gm tuna and 1 tbsp garlic mayonnaise to a bowl and mash with a fork until a smooth paste forms. Add a few gherkins and Tabasco sauce to taste. Place a lettuce leaf on a slice of bread and top it with a large dollop of this mixture. Add a second slice on top and enjoy!

Mexican Sole

Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a pan and sauté 2–3 chopped garlic cloves and 1 tbsp of chopped onion in it. Add 200 gm diced sole fish and cook for 5 minutes. Then, stir-fry 50 gm corn kernels, 1 diced tomato and 50 gm steamed beans in the pan. Add some stock or a splash of water, if required, before tossing in 100 gm diced bell peppers. Simmer for 5 minutes till the fish is cooked. Add salt, pepper and herbs to taste. Serve hot with steamed rice on the side.

Tuna Salad, 3 Ways

* Tuna egg salad: In a large bowl, mix ½ a red onion, ½ an avocado, ½ a cucumber, a few cherry tomatoes, 100 gm tuna and 1 hard-boiled egg, chopped. Season with 1 tbsp olive oil, salt, pepper and chilli flakes. Toss it all together, chill and dig in.

* Tuna, white beans and spinach salad: Combine 2 cups of spinach, 100 gm chunky tuna, ¾ cup of boiled lobia or white beans and ¾ cup of vegetables of your choice (try cucumbers and tomatoes) and top it with 1 tbsp each of balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Your salad is ready!

* Tuna fruit salad: In a bowl, mix 100 gm tuna, 1 chopped apple (or pear) and 200 gm crudites (cucumbers, carrots, grapes, radish, singhara [water chestnuts]). Lightly season with salt, pepper, herbs to taste and top the salad off with some roasted makhanas (fox nuts) for crunch.

Baked Fish with Spinach

Sprinkle salt and lemon juice on 250 gm of sole fish and set aside. Take 1 tbsp oil in a pan and sauté 1 chopped onion, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 chopped tomato, 1 tbsp dried parsley, salt and pepper to taste in it for 10 minutes.

Spread this mixture in a baking dish, place the fish on top and arrange 100 gm fresh spinach, chopped and blanched, around it. Pour 1 tbsp wine (optional) over it. Cover with aluminium foil and bake in an oven preheated to 350 °C for 30 minutes. Uncover and continue baking for 15 more minutes. Serve hot.

Coconut and Dhania Sole

Preheat the grill to 200 °C. To make the marinade, grind 1 red chilli with 2 cloves of garlic, 2 chopped spring onions, 1 tsp sugar, 50 ml coconut milk, a pinch of turmeric and some fresh coriander leaves and salt to taste to a smooth consistency. In an approximately 200 gm sole fillet, make two shallow cuts and place it on a baking sheet. Then, spoon half the marinade over the top. Grill for 3–4 minutes. Turn the sole over, spread the remaining marinade evenly on top and cook for another 3–4 minutes. Pair it with stir-fried mixed vegetables and dig in.

