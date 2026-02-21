A Child’s Call to Save the Cheetah

A kid’s bold creativity in promoting wildlife preservation inspired me to write a review of 'Fastest Feet in the Wild' by Agastya Bharat, who wrote it at just 7 years old. In contrast to the fantasy-heavy world of children’s literature, this book delivers a heartfelt, informative dive into the lives of cheetahs and conservation efforts.

Agastya, now 8—son of senior bureaucrat Bharat Yadav and Dr Priyanka Yadav—from Madhya Pradesh, has crafted his debut book, a slim yet vibrant volume dedicated to cheetahs—the planet’s speed demons. Published by BriBooks, a platform empowering young writers through AI-assisted creativity, the book is a testament to how technology and children's curiosity can converge to produce something genuinely inspiring. Clocking in at around 30 pages, it’s a quick read aimed at kids aged 6-10, but its charm extends to adults who appreciate unfiltered passion for wildlife.

The book opens with a personal touch: Agastya’s introduction, where he shares his fascination with cheetahs’ speed, beauty, and power. “I am 7 years old. I have always been amazed by the fastest animal on land, the cheetah,” he writes, crediting his sister Miraya Bharat for support. This sets a warm, inviting tone, drawing readers into a world of facts presented with childlike wonder. Structured simply, the contents cover essentials like “What Are Cheetahs?”—highlighting their blistering 70 miles/h sprints and semi-retractable claws—to deeper topics such as extinction in India and conservation efforts.

Agastya doesn’t shy away from tough realities. He explains how cheetahs vanished from India due to hunting for their skins and fur, noting that the Mughal emperor Akbar kept a menagerie of 10,000 cheetahs. Yet, hope shines through in sections on Project Cheetah, India’s ambitious reintroduction programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022. The author even features a striking photo of PM Modi gently petting a cheetah, symbolising national leadership in wildlife revival. Agastya celebrates this as a “big success,” emphasising adaptation to Indian grasslands and the role of wildlife teams. Illustrations complement the text beautifully: a labelled cheetah diagram points out “long legs for running fast” and “black teardrop shape,” while photos of cubs mimicking honey badgers add whimsy.

What elevates the book are the “Fun Facts” scattered throughout. Did you know cheetahs can’t roar but purr like kittens? Or that their name derives from the Sanskrit “chitraka,” meaning “spotted one”? Agastya contrasts Asiatic and African cheetahs—the former rarer, with fewer than 20 left in Iran—using side-by-side images of cubs to illustrate differences in size and spots. He touches on historical “coursing” games where kings used cheetahs to chase deer, and the grim use of skins as trophies, rugs, or coats, which nearly wiped them out. These snippets are educational without being preachy, blending facts with calls for protection: “If we do not protect them, they might vanish forever.”

As a child’s creation, the language is straightforward, occasionally simplistic. But this authenticity is its strength—it’s like eavesdropping on a kid’s excited ramble about their favourite animal.

In an era of environmental urgency, 'Fastest Feet in the Wild' is a timely reminder that conservation starts young. The book is perfect for school libraries or leisure-time reads. Agastya Bharat isn’t just informing; he’s igniting a spark. If this is what a seven-year-old can achieve, imagine the future of wildlife advocacy. Highly recommended for budding naturalists and their families.