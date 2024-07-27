A bureaucrat’s insight

Only bureaucrats with a strong sense of integrity and determination — who are unafraid to speak their minds — write polity-oriented memoirs that turn into the momentous opinion makers remembered forever. Such books not only document history but also shape it. Encounters with Politicians by the former Coal Secretary, Government of India, Anil Swarup, is a testament to this, as it delves into the unique intricacies of Indian polity and its system post-independence.

The bureaucrat-turned-author pragmatically describes his ‘sweet and sour encounters’ with the Indian politicians during his long service of four decades. The book is seminal for it highlights many innovative things and interesting political backdrops in the context of the country’s prestigious Administrative Services. Bureaucrats and politicians remain inseparable, yet the two sides are apart in many ways in India’s solid democratic system, which redefines its uniqueness.

Short, crisp, and a one-sitting read book, Encounters with Politicians keeps a reader engaged in all eleven segments that are common in theme yet briefs the author’s one-on-ones with the politicians’ categories in local, state-level, and national level political figures to his perceptive willingness for a rendezvous with the visionary leaders of the past, accidental politicians and a good chunk of those from the different profession who chose to become politicians.





Therefore, from grassroots-level politicians to districts to those with national fame as Prime Ministers and Presidents of India, his bureaucratic journey and working closely with several of those politicians also bring into the limelight a fact that not all political cults fit under a single perspective of common prejudice. As individuals, leaders, and thinkers, many played a pivotal role in shaping the nation sans a few whose vested interests were always paramount; thus, the damaging effect remained irreparable.

Politics and politicians are often viewed through the prism of bias—for many of them most often project their sinister attitudes in public. However, not all are as prejudiced as they are usually perceived. India has produced several fine politicians in the last couple of decades. As visionary leaders, they foresaw the country’s bright future with their firm decisions and political farsightedness, transforming the nation.

This book also emphasizes how introspection and determination remain a niche factor in ascertaining whether a Civil Servant discharges his duties at specific assignments, whether in the states or the center. There would be too many caveats and pressures to face, but there is an equal abundance of solutions beforehand, as not all politicians are troublemakers but pathfinders. A good chunk of them are the crème de la crèmes too.

The author accepts that a perceived bias about politics and all politicians proved wrong for him because many he met and worked with in the Uttar Pradesh state and then different ministries in the Government of India were at par—the intelligentsia and thinkers envisioning a progressive India. Following the mainstream path to always ascertaining that no law or rule breached matters the most for an upright officer.

This book, with its unique connotation of an autobiographical narrative based on the author’s professional associations during his job at various levels, documents rationales of some historical blunders in the country to the cynicisms that raised a question mark on the nation’s integrity to the scenarios where he had to go that extra mile to ensure communal hatred and riots shouldn’t erupt, and harmony maintained. That was perhaps the most significant achievement of his long career as a diplomat.

The officer meticulously describes some of the significant historical blunders in India that divided people, yet India’s sanctity maintained. Lucidly explaining many such events that directly or indirectly mattered to him as an officer and or the politicians he worked with are the reasons to look at for the upcoming officers to learn and unlearn many things.

This book augurs how egos and situational ironies should be kept aside and the ‘enemy within’ must be tackled first. Most importantly, his candid remarks and narrations about politicians since India gained freedom from colonial rule make it easy for readers to understand India’s political backdrop from multiple perspectives or variegated perceptions. It is a seminal documentation of the successful career of a diplomat who proved his mettle during service, maintained an exemplary balance as a bureaucrat, and ensured the political visions were implemented. At the same time, the vested interests were shown the right way.

The writer is Assistant Officer – Communication & Media, Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur. Views expressed are personal