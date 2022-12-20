Chaos Over Mallikarjun Kharge's "Dog" Comment, BJP Demands Apology, Congress Chief Refuses

A major upheaval erupted in parliament today the Bharatiya Janta Party asked for an apology from the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial comments

Mr Kharge was heard making the comment while slamming BJP for making fun of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and calling it "Bharat todo (Divide India)".

While participating at a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar, the Congress president claimed that the Congress "won independence for the country", and its leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country

"Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still, they (BJP) claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)."

The Congress chief also accused the government of not allowing a discussion in parliament on the Sino-India border clash, saying: "They (BJP government) talk like a lion outwardly, but if you see they act like a mouse."

Humiliated by the comments, the ruling party, BJP raised voice claiming an apology at the very start of the day in the parliament. "We condemn Mallikarjun Kharge's comments, the way he used offensive language and tried to spread a lie. He should apologise for using offensive language in Alwar," said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.

As the demand for an apology led to commotion in the House, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to calm down the situation by saying that the comment was made outside the parliament.

"The country's 135 crore people are watching us. It is possible that someone got carried away and said something outside… You are not children," he said.

Mr Kharge, while mocking on the demand, added o his comments and explained the provocation. "If I repeat myself here, it will be very difficult for these people (BJP), because those who apologised during the freedom struggle are asking those who fought for freedom to apologise. They said that the Congress is conducting a 'Bharat Todo (Divide India) Yatra'. That's when I said Congress has always worked on Bharat Jodo (uniting India). For this, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi gave their lives. What have you done? Who do you know has sacrificed for the country," said the Congress chief.

Piyush Goyal immediately replied by saying: "I think they (Congress) don't remember your history. They don't remember the condition that Jammu and Kashmir was in because of the Congress, the threat of Pakistan, China's occupation, the insult of BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel…"