Andhra Assembly Speaker suspends slogan shouting TDP members from House for a day

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday suspended three members- two from Telugu Desam Party and one of the YSR Congress- for the current session and the other opposition legislators for the day for 'disrupting' House proceedings.

The Speaker also warned Hindupur MLA and movie actor Balakrishna for "twirling his moustache" and "slapping thigh" in the House, saying he will excuse the legislator this time as it was his first instance of unacceptable behaviour.

After announcing the suspension, Sitharam adjourned the House for a brief period.

Legislative Affairs Minister B Rajendranath Reddy, who moved a motion to suspend the TDP members, said rushing to the Speaker's podium and breaking glass on the table may amount to "criminal action."

Reddy further said the government is ready to take up a discussion on the demands made by the TDP members.

As soon as the House began proceedings this morning, TDP members, holding placards, started shouting slogans demanding the release of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

They rushed to the Speaker's podium and surrounded the Chair.

The Speaker Sitaram before adjourning the House briefly requested the opposition TDP legislators to go to their seats and allow the question hour to continue.

There was a heated argument and exchange of words between the ruling party and opposition members.

Responding to the TDP's adjournment motion on Naidu's arrest in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam, Rajendranath said they can raise this topic in the business advisory council meeting.

The pandemonium continued even as Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna was rebutting allegations that the Kalyanamasthu scheme was discontinued.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu hit out at Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, saying that the Assembly is not a movie after he allegedly twirled his moustache.

Following a TDP Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday, the opposition party leaders decided to attend the Assembly session and resolved to face any kind of adverse situation in their fight against the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP legislators vowed to fight against the alleged illegal arrest of Naidu, government 'atrocities', ruling party leaders' graft and public issues both in the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly.

Palakollu MLA and TDP politburo member Nimmala Ramanaidu, addressing a press conference, noted that they have extensively reviewed the ruling party's performance in the past four years and come to a conclusion that the hallowed Assembly has been allegedly converted into a ruling party office.

He highlighted that the TDP Legislature Party will expose the alleged fake cases filed against Naidu and the conspiracies behind them to present the truth to the masses from the Assembly.