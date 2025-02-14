Zelenskyy wary of ‘Putin’s plan’, ‘Ukraine must be part of talks’

Jerusalem: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he will not accept any agreements about Ukraine that do not include his country in talks.

In his first comments to journalists since US President Donald Trump held individual calls first with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and then Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader said the main thing was to “not allow everything to go according to Putin’s plan.” “We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us,” Zelenskyy said.