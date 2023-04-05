Zelenskyy visits Poland to thank ally and meet Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife were welcomed with military honours, tributes and praise in Poland on Wednesday at the start of a state visit meant as a gesture of thanks by Kyiv to its neighbour for its crucial support in Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion.

The visit is a rare foray for Zelenskyy out of Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. While it follows visits to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium, it stands out from the others because it was announced in advance without the secrecy of past trips.

It is also unusual that the president is joined by the first lady, Olena Zelenska, making it the first visit of its kind since the war began, according to Marcin Przydacz, the head of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s foreign policy office.

Duda awarded Zelenskyy Poland’s oldest and highest civilian distinction, The Order of the White Eagle, saying it is given to outstanding people in Poland and in Poland’s international relations.

“We have no doubt that your attitude, together with the bravery of the nation, has saved Ukraine,” he told Zelenskyy.

At a welcome ceremony in the courtyard of the royal palace, while Duda and the two countries’ first ladies were dressed in formal attire, Zelensky wore his signature dark sweatshirt and khaki trousers as a show of support for Ukraine’s fight.