Zelenskyy visits Baltic countries for more aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began a visit on Wednesday to the Baltic countries, arriving in Lithuania as his country seeks to bolster its air defences amid Russia’s intensified missile and drone onslaughts in the 22-month-old war.

The focus of his two-day trip to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Zelenskyy said on his official Telegram channel, will be security concerns, Ukraine’s hopes to join the EU and NATO, and building partnerships in drone production and electronic warfare capacities. Zelenskyy thanked Lithuania for its military assistance and goodwill.

“We know how tiring this long-running war is, and we are interested in Ukraine’s complete victory in it as soon as possible,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters. The small countries are among Ukraine’s staunchest political, financial and military supporters, and some in the Baltics worry that they could be Moscow’s

next target.