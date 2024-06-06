Zelenskyy seeks ‘highest level’ participation from India at peace summit in Switzerland; invites PM Modi to Ukraine

London: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the upcoming peace

summit in Switzerland concerning the Russia-Ukrainian war and hoped for India’s participation at the “highest level” at the conference.

Zelenskyy also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time.

“I spoke with Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi to congratulate him on his election victory. I wished him a speedy formation of the government and

continued productive work for the benefit of the Indian people,” the Ukrainian president said in a post on X.

“We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit. We rely on India’s participation at the highest level. I also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time,” he said.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his party-led coalition’s third consecutive victory in the parliamentary

elections and said he was looking forward to India’s presence at the peace summit in Switzerland next week.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third

consecutive victory in India’s parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and

I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and

Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing

progress and mutual understanding for our nations,” he said in a post on X on Wednesday.