Zelenskyy replaces Ukraine’s security chief ahead of Paris talks

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the head of Ukraine’s security service Monday, continuing a top-level reshuffle ahead of a trip to Paris where he hoped to finalise agreements with allies on how to ensure that Russia doesn’t repeat its invasion if a peace agreement is signed.

Zelenskyy is trying to revamp his administration as the grinding war of attrition with Russia marks its fourth anniversary next month. He is keen to keep up the momentum of US-led peace talks as well as sharpen Ukraine’s focus on defence if those efforts collapse.

The Paris talks are expected to include the leaders of about 30 countries, dubbed the “Coalition of the Willing,” which are ready to provide security guarantees to keep Ukraine safe in the future.

Key issues include whether countries are prepared to deploy troops inside or close to Ukraine and what the remit of any force overseeing a ceasefire might be. Russia has said it won’t accept troops from NATO countries on Ukrainian soil.

Amid Ukraine’s biggest top-level reshuffle in about six months, Lt Gen Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service or SBU, announced his resignation on the agency’s website.

Zelenskyy published a decree on the presidential website appointing Ievhen Khmara, former head of the “A” Special Operations Centre of the Security Service, as the agency’s acting head.

Under Maliuk, the SBU produced some stunning successes against Russia, including Operation Spiderweb, which Ukraine said damaged or destroyed 41 Russian military aircraft in coordinated strikes on four air bases.

Announcing the appointment of Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov on Friday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs to focus on security issues, developing its defence and security forces, and peace talks — areas that are overseen by the office of the president.

In his New Year’s address, Zelenskyy said a proposed settlement was “90% ready” but warned that the remaining 10%, believed to include issues such as the future of disputed territory, would determine the outcome of

the push for peace.