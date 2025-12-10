Zelenskyy refuses to cede land to Russia as he rallies European support

Rome: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed his firm refusal to cede any territory, resisting US pressure for a painful compromise with Russia as he continued to rally European support for Ukraine.

“Undoubtedly, Russia insists that we give up territories. We, clearly, don’t want to give up anything. That’s what we are fighting for,”

Zelenskyy said in a WhatsApp chat late Monday in which he answered reporters’ questions.

“Do we consider ceding any territories? According to the law, we don’t have such a right. According to Ukraine’s law, our constitution, international law, and, to be frank, we don’t have a moral right either.”

In an interview with Politico released Tuesday, US President Donald Trump again pressed Zelenskyy to accept the US proposal that

Ukraine cede territory to Putin, arguing that Russia retains the “upper hand” and that Zelenskyy’s government must “play ball.”

Zelenskyy met on Tuesday with Pope Leo XIV at Castel Gandolfo, a papal residence outside Rome, and is to have talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later in the day.

The Vatican said the pope “reiterated the need for the continuation of dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace.”

The Holy See has tried to remain neutral in the war while offering solidarity and assistance to what it calls the “martyred” people of Ukraine. Leo, who has met three times with Zelenskyy and has spoken by telephone

at least once with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has called for a ceasefire and urged Moscow in particular to make gestures to

promote peace.agencies