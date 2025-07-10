Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo

Castel Gandolfo: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday and thanked him for the Vatican’s efforts to help return children taken by Russia. Both he and Leo suggested the Vatican could host peace talks to end the war.

Zelenskyy called on Leo at the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo, in the Alban hills south of Rome. Zelenskyy is in Rome to attend the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is taking place Thursday and Friday.

The Vatican said Leo and Zelenskyy discussed the conflict “and the urgent need for a just and lasting peace”.

“The Holy Father expressed his sorrow for the victims and renewed his prayers.”