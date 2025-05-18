Zelenskyy meets US, EU leaders in Rome

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with top US officials and European leaders in Rome on Sunday, part of stepped-up diplomatic efforts ahead of a high-stakes phone call Monday between US President and Russian President on ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the US ambassador’s residence, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had spoken both to Zelenskyy and to Rubio.

Merz said that he had also agreed with the leaders of France and Britain “that we will speak again with the American president in preparation for this conversation”.

“My firm impression is that both the Europeans and the Americans are determined to work together, but now also in a goal-oriented manner, to ensure that this terrible war ends soon,” Merz said.