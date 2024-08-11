Zelenskyy indirectly confirms daring military incursion onto Russian soil

Kyiv: Days after Ukraine began a surprise military incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region, Zelenskyy broke the government’s silence on it late Saturday by indirectly acknowledging ongoing military actions to “push the war out into the aggressor’s territory” in his nightly address.

Overnight into Sunday, a Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv killed two people including a 4-year-old boy. In Russia, Kursk’s regional governor said that a Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defences fell on a residential building, wounding 13 people.

Russia attacked Ukraine with four ballistic missiles and 57 Shahed drones, Ukraine’s Air Force said. Air defences shot down 53 drones.

The bodies of a 35-year old man and his son were found under rubble after fragments of missiles fell on a residential area in Kyiv’s suburban Brovary district, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Sunday.

Another three people in the district were also injured in the attack.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said the it was the second time this month Kyiv was targeted.

Popko said ballistic missiles did not reach the capital but that suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down. Zelenskyy, citing preliminary information, said that Russia had used a North Korean missile in the strike.

Ukraine and the US have previously said that Russia has used North Korean missiles in the war.

Zelenskyy reiterated calls to Western allies to step up in assistance to Ukraine.