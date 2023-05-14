Zelenskyy: Counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory

Berlin: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.

Speaking during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognised borders.

Scholz told Zelenskyy that Germany will support Ukraine “for as long as necessary”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was welcomed with military honours on Sunday by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he made his first visit to Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine. Zelenskyy is visiting allies in search of further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.

A Luftwaffe jet flew Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where he had met Saturday with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

On the eve of his arrival which is taking place amid tight security the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros (USD 3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. “Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defence. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security,” Zelenskyy tweeted on Sunday, in an apparent reference to the key priorities of his trip.

After initially hesitating to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks, and the sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air-defence

system.