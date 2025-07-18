Zelenskyy appoints new Prime Minister for war-weary nation

Kyiv: Fresh off securing a plan to receive more US weaponry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new prime minister – the key negotiator of his country’s deal with the US to partner on the development of minerals.

By naming Yulia Svyrydenko, the former economy minister, to become the country’s first new head of government since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Zelenskyy on Thursday elevated a loyal politician who has experience in diplomacy with the US and other Western nations.

In addition to negotiating the mineral agreement — seen as an important way of tying US interests to Ukraine’s security — the 39-year-old Svyrydenko has represented her country

in a wide range of high-level talks with Western partners, including on issues of defense and economic recovery and reconstruction.

In 2022, she negotiated with other countries to impose sanctions on Russia.

The outgoing prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, will become defense minister at a time when Ukraine is looking to ramp up domestic weapons production, and as President Donald Trump seeks to bring an end to the war.

“War leaves no room for delay,” Svyrydenko said on X after the parliament voted to approve her promotion. “We must act swiftly and decisively. Our priorities for the first six months are clear: reliable supply for the army, expansion of domestic weapons production, and boosting the technological strength of our defense forces.”

Svyrydenko and Shmyhal are among a wider group of officials taking on new leadership roles as Zelenskyy aims to reenergize a war-weary nation.

But to Ukrainians, the reshuffling of the Cabinet is not seen as a major shift in direction for Zelenskyy, who will still be mostly

relying on the same experienced officials, as opposed to introducing new faces to his leadership team.

Earlier this week, Trump endorsed a plan to have European allies buy billions of dollars of US military equipment – including air-defense systems -- that can be transferred to Ukraine, which has come under intense Russian attacks.