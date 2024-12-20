Yunus, Sharif meet in Cairo

Dhaka: Bangladesh has asked Pakistan to settle the issues of 1971 to help Dhaka move forward with its relationship with Islamabad “once and for all for the future generations,” state-run news agency has said.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad

Yunus and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed the revival of the SAARC and called for a strategic relationship between Dhaka and Islamabad.

Yunus and Sharif met on the margins of the D-8 Summit at Cairo on Fridaywhen the two leaders

agreed to strengthen relations through increased trade, commerce, and exchange of sports and cultural delegations, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

(BSS) said.