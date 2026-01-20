Yunus seeks ‘yes’ vote for reform agenda in upcoming referendum

Dhaka/New Delhi: Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Monday sought a “yes” vote for his administration’s reform package in the upcoming referendum alongside Bangladesh’s general elections in a changed political landscape.

The referendum will be held alongside the elections on February 12.

“Vote ‘Yes’ to build the state according to your expectations. By choosing ‘Yes,’ you open the door to creating a new Bangladesh,” Yunus said in a televised address, adding that the consent for the reform proposals would free the country from discrimination, exploitation and oppression.

He said that if the reform package is passed, no individual would be able serve as prime minister for more than 10 years, while the judiciary

would function independently. He added that a

bicameral parliamentary system would be introduced, with the formation of an upper house, which would maintain a balance of power.

“The president will not be able to pardon convicted criminals at will. All power will not be concentrated in the hands of the prime minister (if the people cast a ‘yes’ vote),” Yunus said.