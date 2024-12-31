Yunus pays tributes to Manmohan Singh at Indian High Commission in Dhaka

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday visited India’s High Commission in Dhaka and paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

“Professor Yunus visited the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and placed a floral wreath at the portrait of the late Indian Prime Minister. He also wrote a message in the condolence book opened at the High Commission,” the chief adviser’s press wing said in a statement.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma received the chief adviser at the High Commission.

Yunus spoke briefly with the envoy and shared his memories with his “long-time friend Manmohan Singh”, a fellow economist.

“How simple he was! How wise he was!” he said, recalling his friendship with the late Indian prime minister.

The chief adviser also said that Singh played a big role in turning India into a global economic giant. Singh, who was born in Gah village in Chakwal district of undivided India (now in Pakistan) and served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died in New Delhi last Thursday aged 92.

India is observing a seven-day mourning for its late former premier.