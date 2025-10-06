‘You’re so negative’: US Prez Trump tells Netanyahu during Gaza talk

Washington: US President Donald Trump reportedly got frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s

reaction to Hamas’ announcement of returning its hostages as part of the Republican leader’s 20-point plan on a Gaza resolution.

Netanyahu, in a private call with Trump, apparently said that the Hamas agreement to release Israeli

hostages did not “mean anything”, earning an expletive-laden chiding from the US President,

reported Axios.

“Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything,” a US official was quoted as saying by Axios.

“I don’t know why you’re always so f*****g negative,” responded Trump, according to the official. “This is a win. Take it.”

According to an Israeli official quoted by the news outlet, Netanyahu in private meetings on Friday said that he sees Hamas’ announcement to release Israeli hostages as a rejection of Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, and wanted to fight the idea that the group had accepted the proposal.