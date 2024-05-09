Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim 2 attacks in Gulf of Aden

Jerusalem: Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed two missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden on two Panama-flagged container ships that caused no damage, while also saying they targeted a ship in the Indian Ocean in a previously unreported assault.

The claims by Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree come as the tempo of the rebel attacks have waned in recent weeks as they’ve been targeted by repeated airstrikes launched by a U.S.-led coalition warship in waterways crucial to international trade. The Houthis insist their assaults will continue as long as Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip goes on.

The Joint Maritime Information Center, a U.S.-led coalition of nations operating in Mideast, said those two missile attacks happened early Tuesday.