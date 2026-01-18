Yemeni politicians meet in Riyadh after dissolving separatist group

Riyadh: Yemeni politicians met Sunday in Saudi Arabia’s capital in their first public gathering since a southern separatist group backed by the United Arab Emirates was disbanded following weeks of clashes.

The meeting in Riyadh discussed the future of southern Yemen ahead of a Saudi-sponsored conference, the dates of which haven’t been announced yet. The separatist demands in southern Yemen are one element in a complex civil war that has gripped the county since 2014, when Houthi rebels backed by Iran descended from their northern stronghold and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised government to flee first southward, then into exile in Saudi Arabia. The war involves a complex interplay of sectarian and tribal grievances and the involvement of regional powers.

“This meeting expresses a unified southern will, represented by southern leaders from all segments of society and governorates, seeking a just, secure and guaranteed solution to our cause,” the politicians said in a statement following their meeting.

Saudi Arabia had bombed the positions of the now-dissolved Southern Transitional Council after the separatist group refused to withdraw from areas it seized in its December offensive, including Hadramout on the border with Saudi Arabia. Government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia, have regained control of Hadramout and Mahra provinces. The escalation exposed cracks within a Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen’s civil war. Ties also frayed between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, who led the STC, had reportedly declined to attend the talks in Riyadh and instead sent a delegation. Saudi Arabia has accused the UAE of smuggling him to Abu Dhabi through Somalia, after the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council expelled him and charged him with treason.

Sunday’s meeting included members of the STC leadership who have been in Riyadh for about two weeks. Their participation was apparently meant to refute claims by al-Zubaidi supporters that the delegation was kidnapped in Saudi Arabia. “There is no doubt that today’s moment is historic, and we are at a juncture that requires everyone’s cooperation,” said Abdel-Rauf al-Saqaf, who was a senior STC official.