Yamandu Orsi becomes Uruguay’s new President

Montevideo: Uruguay’s leftist opposition candidate, Yamandu Orsi, became the country’s new president in a tight runoff Sunday, ousting the conservative governing coalition and making the South American nation the latest to rebuke the incumbent party in a year of landmark elections worldwide.

Even as the vote count continued, Alvaro Delgado, the presidential candidate for the center-right ruling coalition, conceded defeat to his challenger while surrounded by sullen-looking family members and colleagues. “The country of liberty, equality and fraternity has triumphed once again,” Orsi said.