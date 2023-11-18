Xi’s spl envoy meets new Maldivian Prez

Beijing/Male: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy Shen Yiqin, who attended the inauguration of the new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu at Male, called on him on Saturday and expressed Beijing’s readiness to promote the Belt and Road Initiative projects and push for new progress in the bilateral ties. During the meeting Shen, a State Councillor, said China attaches great importance to its relations with the Maldives and is willing to work with the country under the new circumstances to strengthen high-level political guidance, deepen synergy of their development strategies, and further expand cooperation and exchanges in various fields, state-run Xinhua news agency reported from Male.

China is also ready to promote high-quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, and push for new progress in the future-oriented, all-round friendly and cooperative partnership between the two countries, she added.

Muizzu said the new government of the Maldives firmly upholds the one-China policy and actively seeks to strengthen practical cooperation with China in various fields, including jointly

building the BRI.