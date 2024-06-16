Xi wishes Muizzu on his birthday

Male: President Xi Jinping has emphasised the importance of China-Maldives relations and reiterated his strong support for strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership, as Beijing steps up its influence in the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation.

President Xi conveyed this message to his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu on his 46th birthday, the president’s office said here in a statement on Saturday. Interestingly, Xi also celebrated his 71st birthday on Saturday.

China’s Ambassador to the Maldives, Wang Lixin, paid a courtesy call on President Muizzu.