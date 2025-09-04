Xi says China’s rejuvenation ‘unstoppable’

Beijing: President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is “unstoppable” as the country’s military displayed for the first time some of its brand-new weapons, including hypersonic, laser and long-range ballistic missiles.

Addressing an impressive parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s victory against Japanese aggression in World War II, Xi said, “the Chinese nation is never intimidated by any bullies and always forges ahead,” in a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

“History cautions us that humanity rises and falls together,” he said.

He called on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

The Chinese military, for the first time, displayed in the parade some of its most advanced military hardware in an apparent

show of strength to the world, especially the US.

Xi, who heads the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the PLA, asked the Chinese military to build itself into a world-class force and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

China is the second-largest defence spender after the US. Its annual defence budget this year amounted to USD 250 billion.

Besides the military hardware, the parade also showcased China’s diplomatic power as 26 foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attended the event.

From India’s neighbourhood, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu took part in the event.

India’s Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, attended the event, according to sources.

Leaders from the US and heads of the European Union, besides Japan and South Korea, have stayed away from the parade.

The presence of foreign leaders at the parade has become a diplomatic spat between Japan and China after Tokyo urged the world leaders to refrain

from attending.