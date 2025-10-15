Xi meets Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya, calls for stronger security collaboration

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and called for strengthening of cooperation in a host of sectors, including collaboration in law enforcement and security between the two countries.

Xi told Amarasuriya that China is willing to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Sri Lanka and expand cooperation in fields such as port economy, modern agriculture, digital economy, green economy, and tourism. Amarasuriya, who arrived in Beijing on Sunday, took part in the international Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women on Monday and later held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and China’s top political advisor Wang Huning.

In his meeting with Amarasuriya, Xi called for strengthening cooperation in law enforcement and security, and resolutely crack down on cross-border gambling, fraud and other criminal activities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. With increasing Chinese investments in Sri Lanka, which included the acquisition of Hambantota port for a debt swap and rising numbers of its tourists, China is concerned about cross-border crimes, especially telecom frauds.

Amarasuriya, for her part, said Sri Lanka actively supports and participates in the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, adding that the country is looking forward to deepening cooperation with China for fresh progress in its own development.