Xi Jinping calls for more quickly elevating Chinese forces to world-class standards

Amid escalating tensions with the US, President Xi Jinping has called for more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards as he stressed opening new ground for enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities of the Chinese military to win wars. Xi, who heads the military besides the ruling Communist Party and the Presidency, made the comments on Wednesday during a meeting of the People’s Liberation Army delegates attending the annual parliament session here, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. He said that consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities has profound significance in building a modern socialist country, as well as in achieving the goals for the centenary of the PLA in 2027 and more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.