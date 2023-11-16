Xi invites Biden to join BRI in summit dialogue

Beijing/Woodside: Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited his US counterpart Joe Biden to take part in his pet global initiative the BRI and expressed his readiness to take part in the Washington-backed multilateral cooperate initiatives.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) initiated by Xi in 2015 in which China is reported to have invested over a USD trillion has been widely criticised by the US, India and other countries as several countries including Sri Lanka and Pakistan, its biggest beneficiaries, reeled under mounting debt burden.

The US, India and many of the EU countries are not part of the BRI. Xi and Biden have agreed to resume high-level military communication in US.