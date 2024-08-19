Xi calls for ‘better management’ of differences over South China Sea

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for “better management” of differences between China and Vietnam over their maritime disputes as he met Vietnam’s new top leader To Lam here, amidst increasing tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

Just two weeks ago, Lam took over as the general secretary of the ruling Vietnamese Communist Party, a powerful post similar to one held by Xi, who heads the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) - the country’s top political position.

Lam succeeded Nguyen Phu Trong, who died last month after 13 years as leader.

Hosting Lam for crucial talks, Xi underscored that at the critical stage of national development and revitalization, China and Vietnam should consolidate the development pattern featuring higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and cooperation, and better management and resolution of differences.

He welcomed Lam’s State Visit to China - his first foreign trip after taking over power.

Xi said Lam’s gesture fully reflects the great importance the Vietnamese leader attaches to the relations between the two communist parties and the two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of China-Vietnam relations.

He expressed willingness to establish good working relations and personal friendship with Lam.

Xi said China takes Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in upholding the leadership of the CPV, taking the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and further advancing the cause of reform, opening up and socialist modernisation.

After their talks, the two leaders witnessed signing of 14 agreements to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

On his arrival in China, Lam said Vietnam accords top priority to ties with Beijing.

Though headed by the “brotherly Communist Parties”, tensions remain between China and Vietnam over their overlapping claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Both countries claim the Paracel and Spratly islands, and Vietnam has become more vocal about the disputes, drawing closer to India, the US and its allies.

Much to the chagrin of China, Vietnam in recent years has also upgraded its ties with India, the

US and Japan to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the country’s highest designation for a diplomatic relationship, in an apparent attempt to have international support for itself in the event of any conflict with China.

Both countries fought a bitter war in 1979.

Lam’s visit is taking place amidst heightening tensions between China and the Philippines, backed by the US and Japan over the disputed South China Sea.

China claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.