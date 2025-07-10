X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years

Washington: X CEO Linda Yaccarino said she’s stepping down after two years running Elon Musk’s social media platform. Yaccarino posted a positive message Wednesday about her tenure at the company formerly known as Twitter and said “the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with” Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, maker of the chatbot Grok. Musk responded to Yaccarino’s announcement with his own 5-word statement on X: “Thank you for your contributions.” Musk hired Yaccarino, a veteran ad executive, in May 2023 after buying Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022 and cutting most of its staff.

He said at the time that Yaccarino’s role would be focused mainly on running the company’s business operations, leaving him to focus on product design and new technology. In accepting job, Yaccarino was taking on the challenge of getting big brands back to advertising on social media platform after months of upheaval following Musk’s takeover.