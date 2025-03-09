Wu: Chinese military faces tough challenges in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity

Beijing: China on Sunday defended its USD 249 billion defence budget, which is next only to the US, saying it faces tough challenges in safeguarding sovereignty and the increased amount will be used to develop new-domain forces with the latest combat capabilities and joint strikes by its armed forces.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced on Wednesday in the parliament that the planned defence expenditure for the country this year is 1.784665 trillion yuan (about USD 249 billion).

“The Chinese military faces tough challenges in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Defence Spokesperson Sr. Co. Wu Qian said during the ongoing annual parliament session.

Last year, China increased its defence budget by 7.2 per cent to about USD 232 billion (1.67 trillion yuan).

China has the world’s second-largest military budget after the US, whose latest defence spending amounted to over USD 890 billion as proposed by President Donald Trump.

While China cites the heavy US budget, its increasing defence spending is putting pressure on neighbours, especially India.

The Chinese defence spending amounted to three times that of India’s Rs 6,81, 210 crore (about USD 78.8 billion).

China’s defence budget figures are viewed by critics with scepticism in light of massive military modernisation, including building aircraft carriers, rapid construction of advanced naval ships and modern stealth aircraft being carried out at a feverish pitch by the Chinese military.

Wu said the increased expenditure will be mainly used to develop new-domain forces with new combat capabilities and to enhance systems and capacity for reconnaissance and early warning, joint strikes, battlefield support and integrated logistics support.

The spending will also be put into improving military training under combat conditions and deepening national defence and military reform, Wu said.

Compared to major military powers like the US, China’s defence spending remains relatively low in terms of the spending’s share in GDP, its share in national fiscal expenditures, the country’s per capita defence spending, and expenditure per service member, he added.

On Tuesday, Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the National People’s Congress, also defended China’s increasing defence expenditure, saying that “peace needs to be safeguarded with strength”.