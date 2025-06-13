WTC final: Wickets galore again as match hangs in balance

london: A low-scoring World Test Championship final was heading to a thrilling conclusion after Australia took a 74-run first-innings lead before being reduced to 144/8 by South Africa by the close of Day 2 at Lord’s on Thursday.

It was a landmark day for Australia captain Pat Cummins, who took 6/28 to get to 300 wickets in his Test career and dismiss the Proteas for 138 following a whirlwind hour after lunch when the Baggy Greens claimed South Africa’s last five batters for 12 runs in 5.5 overs.

The day started with some resistance after South Africa were 43/4 overnight. They advanced to 121-5 at lunch with Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham putting on 64 runs for the fifth wicket.

A Test dominated by pace bowling continued in that vein in Australia’s second innings, with Kagiso Rabada — who took 5/51 to help restrict the Australians to 212 all out on Day 1 — again removing Usman Khawaja (6) and Cameron Green (0) in one over before Lungi Ngidi took three wickets, including dangerman Steve Smith (13), in an inspired spell.

Tottering at 73/7, Australia managed to rebuild in the final hour through an eighth-wicket partnership of 61 between wicketkeeper Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16 not out).

Rabada (3/44) trapped Carey lbw in another twist in the next-to-last over at the home of cricket as 14 wickets tumbled for the second straight day. Australia led by 218 going into the third and potentially final day of the third edition of test cricket’s big new showpiece in its bid to retain the mace.

South Africa are seeking their first ICC trophy in any format this century.