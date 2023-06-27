‘Would not allow SL to be used as base for threats against India’

Colombo: Sri Lanka would not be allowed to be used as a base for any threats against India, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said, asserting that the island nation remains “neutral”, having no military agreements with China.

Wickremesinghe, who was on an official visit to the UK and France, made the comments during an interview with France’s state media on Monday. In an interview with France24, Wickremesinghe said, “We are a neutral country, but we also emphasise the fact that we cannot allow Sri Lanka to be used as a base for any threats against India.”

Responding to a question about China’s perceived military presence in Sri Lanka, the president said that the Chinese have been in the country for about “1500 years and, so far, there has been no military base”.

Wickremesinghe asserted that the island nation has no military agreement with China and said, “There won’t be any military agreements. I don’t think China will enter into one.” The president said there were no issues of military use by the Chinese of the southern port of

Hambantota.