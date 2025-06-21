Would be 'very dangerous for everyone' if US gets involved in war with Israel: Iran's foreign minister

Tel Aviv: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says it would be “very, very dangerous for everyone” if the United States becomes actively involved in the war with Israel. US President Donald Trump is weighing American military involvement, which Araghchi said “would be very unfortunate.”

Araghchi was speaking to reporters in Istanbul on his way home from talks in Geneva, which failed to produce a diplomatic breakthrough. As the talks ended, Araghchi said he was open to further dialogue but emphasised that Tehran had no interest in negotiating with the US while Israel continued attacking.