World’s largest deforestation project in Indonesia keeps locals on the edge

Jakarta: Indonesia plans to clear forests about the size of Belgium to produce sugarcane-derived bioethanol, rice and other food crops, potentially displacing Indigenous groups who rely on the land to survive.

Local communities say they’re already experiencing harm from the government-backed project, which environmental watchdogs say is the largest current planned deforestation operation in the world.

A vast tropical archipelago stretching across the equator, Indonesia is home to the world’s third-largest rainforest, home to many endangered species of wildlife and plants, including orangutans, elephants and giant forest flowers. Some live nowhere else. Indonesia has been building food estates, massive plantations designed to improve the country’s food security for decades, with varying level of success. The concept was revived by former President Joko Widodo during his 2014- 2024 administration.

The current president, Prabowo Subianto, has expanded such projects to include crops to produce bioethanol, a renewable fuel made from plants like sugar cane or corn, in pursuit of Indonesia’s ambition to improve its energy mix and develop more renewable sources.

“I am confident that within four to five years at the latest, we will achieve food self-sufficiency,” Prabowo said in October 2024. “We must be self-sufficient in energy and we have the capacity to achieve this.” Biofuels, such as bioethanol, play an important role in decarbonising transport by providing a low-carbon solution for sectors that heavily rely on fossil fuels such as trucking, shipping and aviation, according to the International Energy Agency. But the agency also cautions expansion of biofuel should have minimal impact on land-use, food and other environmental factors in order to be developed sustainably.

That’s of particular concern in Indonesia, where more than 74 million hectares (285,715 square miles) of Indonesian rainforest — an area twice the size of Germany — have been logged, burned or degraded for development of palm oil, paper and rubber plantations, nickel mining and other commodities since 1950, according to Global Forest Watch.

Indonesia has vast potential for bioethanol production due to its extensive agricultural land but currently lacks sustainable feedstocks, like sugarcane and cassava. A previous attempt to introduce bioethanol-blended fuel in 2007 was discontinued a few years later due to a lack of feedstock supply.

Since then, the government has accelerated work on its food and energy estate mega-project, which spans 4.3 million hectares (about 10.6 million acres) on the islands of Papua and Kalimantan. Experts say the combined size of the numerous project sites makes the mega-project the largest current deforestation project in the world. The largest site, called the Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate, will cover more than 3 million hectares in the far-eastern

region of Papua.