World wastes 19% of its food, says UN

(Kenya): According to a recent report by the United Nations, approximately 19 per cent of all food produced worldwide in 2022, equating to around 1.05 billion metric tons, was wasted. The UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index Report, released on Wednesday, monitors the efforts of countries to reduce food waste by half by 2030.

The UN revealed that the number of countries contributing data to the index has almost doubled since the inaugural report in 2021. The 2021 report estimated that 17 per cent of global food production in 2019, or 931 million metric tons, was wasted. However, the authors cautioned against making direct comparisons due to insufficient data from many countries.

The report, a joint effort between UNEP and the international charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), analysed data from households, food services, and retailers. The findings revealed that each individual wastes approximately 79 kilograms of food per year, equivalent to a minimum of 1 billion meals wasted globally every day.

The majority of the waste, 60 per cent, originated from households. Food services, such as restaurants, contributed about 28 per cent, with retailers accounting for the remaining 12 per cent.

Clementine O’Connor, a co-author of the report and UNEP’s food waste focal point, described the situation as a “travesty”. She emphasised that while it is a complex issue, it can be addressed through collaboration and systemic action.

The report was published at a time when around 783 million people globally are experiencing chronic hunger, and many regions are grappling with escalating food crises.

Food waste is a global issue due to the environmental impact of food production, including the land and water resources required for farming and livestock, and the greenhouse gas emissions it generates. These emissions include methane, a potent gas that has contributed to approximately 30 per cent of global warming since pre-industrial times.

Food loss and waste are responsible for 8 to 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. If it were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter after China and the US.

Fadila Jumare, a project associate based in Nigeria at the Busara Centre for Behavioral Economics, who has researched food waste prevention in Kenya and Nigeria, stated that food waste exacerbates the challenges faced by many people who are already food insecure and unable to afford healthy diets.

Brian Roe, a food waste researcher at Ohio State University, highlighted the importance of the index in addressing food waste. He noted that reducing food waste can lead to numerous benefits, including resource conservation, reduced environmental damage, improved food security, and more land available for uses other than landfills and food production.

The report indicated a significant increase in the coverage of food waste in low- and middle-income countries. However, the authors suggested that wealthier nations may need to take the lead in international cooperation and policy development to reduce food waste.

The report noted that many governments, regional and industry groups are utilising public-private partnerships to reduce food waste and its impact on climate and water stress. These partnerships involve collaboration between governments, municipalities, and businesses in the food supply chain, with businesses committing to measure food waste.

Food redistribution, including the donation of surplus food to food banks and charities, plays a crucial role in addressing food waste among retailers. One organisation involved in this effort is Food Banking Kenya, a nonprofit that collects surplus food from farms, markets, supermarkets, and packing houses and distributes it to schoolchildren and vulnerable populations. In Kenya, where an estimated 4.45 million tons of food is wasted annually, food waste is a growing concern.