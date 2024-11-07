World leaders hail Trump’s ‘historic’ comeback in America

London/Jerusalem: Congratulatory messages poured in Wednesday from world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer, for Donald Trump after his “historic” comeback in the US presidential election.

Starmer was among the first world leaders to issue a congratulatory message soon after Trump addressed a rally in Florida to claim victory in the US presidential race.

The 78-year-old Republican leader cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency by securing a victory in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 4 pm (IST), 277 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” Starmer said in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” he said. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Trump for his “historic return to the White House”.

Addressing Trump and his wife Melania Trump, Netanyahu in a post on X said, “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.This is a huge victory!”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated Trump on his “election victory”. “Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future,” he posted on X. French President Emmanuel Macron in a post on X said, “Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump on his “impressive” election victory.

Recalling his “great meeting” with the Republican leader in September during which they discussed “the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine”, Zelenskyy in a post on X said he appreciated Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs.

“This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.